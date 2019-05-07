Family displaced after electrical fire breaks out in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been displaced after an electrical fire broke out in their home.

The family’s home was affected by a power outage in the area of Southwest 122nd Avenue and 46th Street on Monday night.

Just a few minutes after the power was restored overnight was when one family member smelled smoke.

When they went to investigate where the smell was coming from was when they found their garage engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and battled the fire.

“When they turned the lights back on is whenever supposedly my mom smelled the smoke and she went and started waking up everybody. At that point we came outside and the flames were rolling out of the garage and stuff and me and my dad were just hosing it down and making sure everyone and the dogs got out safely,” said victim Pedro Fernandez.

The family has been displaced due to smoke damage.

The damages will not be covered by insurance due to the family dropping their homeowners policy a few years ago once the house was paid off.

Rescue officials recommend homeowners to remove plugs from outlets and turn off lights if the power goes out to avoid electrical fires.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.