Family demands justice after teen injured in brawl at Weston Town Center

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The mother of a teen is demanding an arrest after, she said, her daughter was attacked by another teenage girl at the Weston Town Center.

A video of the two teens who got into a fight at the Weston Town Center on Feb. 3 has since gone viral, and officials said it was all because of rumors involving a boy.

In that cellphone video, one of the teenagers could be seen blocking her face as another threw punches and kicks.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office incident report, the victim was struck multiple times. She has injured to the back of her head from being slammed on the concrete, has a bump on her temple from being kicked, and has swelling on her nose and bottom lip, as well as neck pain.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, BSO said.

BSO investigated this case and determined that the aggressor should be charged with misdemeanor battery. However, the teen was given a juvenile civil citation.

The victim’s family told 7News they want justice to be done.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.