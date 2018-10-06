Family car stolen from home in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A family is asking for the public’s help after one of their vehicles was stolen from their home in Weston.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft, which occurred around 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, near Sabal Way and Palm Boulevard.

One of the owners admitted the SUV was unlocked at the time of the crime.

“Almost four or five people come in my house, stole my car,” said Antonio Adili.

“We asked each other, ‘Did you move the car? Did you move the car?'” added Stephanie Adili, “and we have several cars here, so we were just thinking maybe we moved it, but that wasn’t case.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

