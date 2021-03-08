Family calls for traffic safety after 11-year-old son killed in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents are calling for safety on the street after a driver struck and killed their 11-year-old son.

A memorial and protest were organized by Anthony Reznik’s family in Sunny Isles Beach, Sunday.

People gathered along the street called for increased traffic safety.

“Out of all the negative tragedy, I can’t even describe the feelings that we experience,” said Reznik’s mother Inna Trachtenburg. “It made a different purpose in our life as a family to protect other kids, to prevent fatalities and prevent injuries when kids are crossing the street.”

Anthony was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing Sunny Isles Boulevard on Feb. 10.

He was seriously injured and died two weeks later at the hospital.

