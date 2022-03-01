BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. (WSVN)- A South Florida family is calling on an officer to be fired after their teenage loved one was killed during an attempted traffic stop while he was out riding dirt bike.

Now, they family has some high-profile help.

Stanley Davis, the third, was a bright child, an honor roll student, according to his mother.

“It’s hard because that was my only child, and he was just funny, charismatic, smart, enjoyed life,” said Shannon Thompson.

Davis had just turned 13 years old.

Back in December, video shows him paying for gas for his dirt bike at a Boynton Beach gas station.

He got on his bike and then a police cruiser turned on its lights and followed behind him.

Boynton Beach Police officer Mark Sown was behind the wheel.

“My son was well-informed, you know, to abide by the law. He was well-informed –had any of this occurred– to just pull over, because these things can be replaced. These are materialistic items. His life cannot be replaced,” said Thompson.

Police said that Davis had lost control, hitting a one way sign and the curb, and he died at the scene.

“At this incident, my son was only going to get gas. Let’s clarify that, and he was acting in fear. As a community, fear this officer. The kids, they known this officer, so him coming in contact with this particular officer was a fearful moment for him,” said Thompson.

David knew Sown because, back in February of 2016, the officer was chasing an SUV, and that driver hit 5-year-old Jayden Ridden.

That little boy was also killed.

Many in the community blame the officer.

Sown’s attorney said he was also chasing Cyrus Deal on Interstate 95 in 2012.

That man was also killed.

“In addition to the three deaths on officer Sowns hands,” said attorney Jasmine Rand, “he has been found guilty of conducting five high speed police pursuits dated all the way back to 2004. He has been involved in five car accidents.”

Attorneys said his employment file has documentation that he has used a racial slur.

“This is a rap sheet we have here of all the infractions and violations of the civil rights of the residents of Boynton Beach. This is a rap sheet,” said activist and Until Freedom founder Tamika D. Mallory.

He has also been accused of beating a black man who was restrained. That altercation was caught on video.

The list of bad behavior, according to attorneys, goes on.

“We’re calling for his termination so that no other family has to endure the pain that I am suffering from,” said Thompson.

Attorneys of this case said that dashboard camera footage from that day was not working.

7News reached out to the Boynton Beach Police Department, and they have not gotten back.

Attorneys said that they are pursuing charges at a federal level.

