Family business offers $1,000 reward for return of stolen truck

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A small family business is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a truck they use to do their work.

The Ford F-450 bucket truck was stolen from Rapid Signs near 40th Street and 73rd Avenue in Weston, early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance captured someone walking through the parking lot, moments before the vehicle was driven away.

“We just purchased the vehicle less than six months ago,” said truck owner Julian Gonzalez. “This is the truck we use every week to do installations, everything, and it’s going to set us back easily a couple dozen thousand dollars.”

The business is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for that reward.

