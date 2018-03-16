Family believes their uncle may be victim to FIU bridge collapse

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is fearing that their uncle may be a victim of the bridge collapse on Thursday afternoon in Miami.

Family members said they have yet to hear from 60-year-old Rolando Gonzalez since the bridge at Florida International University fell. Gonzalez’s family said they last heard from him at noon, Thursday.

A family friend said they spotted a Jeep similar to Gonzalez’s under the collapsed bridge.

“You call the hospital and his name is not there,” said relative Carol Fraja. “You call the Red Cross, and his name is not there. The waiting — so, I don’t know. I don’t know how to explain.”

Relative Jorge Fraja said Gonzalez’s disappearance is weighing heavy on their family.

“It’s pretty hard,” said Fraja. “He’s 60 years old, and not because of the age, but he was a very good person. Well, he is a very good person.”

Officials have confirmed at least six have died due to the collapsed bridge. No identities have been released.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.