Family believes lightning caused fire inside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Miami Gardens home believe lightning caused a fire to spark inside the residence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Northwest 22nd Court and 204th Street, Tuesday.

7News cameras captured a TV cable box that was left charred after it burst into flames.

“I started to smell something. It was like electrical, and then my eyes started to burn,” said Jamel Jackson, “so I turned the other way. I started to hear nothing but flames going off in the back of me like a boiler.”

The family extinguished the flames before fire crews arrived.

“We ran in the kitchen, grabbed the salt and started to put the fire out,” said Jackson.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

