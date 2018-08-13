Family begs driver who killed football coach to come forward

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a high school football coach who was killed in a hit and run is begging the driver to come forward.

Family members of 27-year-old Carlo Ulysse Jr., or CJ as he was known to loved ones, begged anyone with information to tell police.

Ulysse was the assistant football coach at Cypress Bay High School, where he himself played football before attending Indiana State University to play college football.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ulysse was driving down Interstate 95 when he was involved in a collision on Aug. 5. When he got out of his car to check on the damage, he was fatally struck by another car.

Now family members want justice.

“He was a good, good, good kid who just wanted to live life but live it more positively and with love,” said a family member. “Love family, love his sisters, love his brothers, love his friends, love working out, he was just in love with life.”

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

