Family becomes emotional in court after man pleads guilty to killing their son

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a man who was killed while leaving a party in Southwest Miami-Dade became emotional after their son’s alleged killer pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Alejandro Tapia announced his plea to a second-degree murder charge during court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami, Wednesday. He was accused fatally stabbing 33-year-old Alexander Restrepo on Oct. 21, 2017.

“I’m still in disbelief that only my two sons were attacked,” Amparo Restrepo, the victim’s mother, said. “One survived, and my Alex did not. How can I go on living with my mind in constant turmoil?”

Restrepo, an engineer at Turkey Point, was leaving a party when he and his friends were attacked.

Police said Tapia was the man with the knife. Three other men were arrested in the case, but two of them were found not guilty, and a third man, Edwin Rios, pleaded guilty to battery.

Tapia was sentenced to 25 years in state prison, and following his release, he will remain on probation for 10 years.

The victim’s family members got a chance to tell Tapia how they feel in court.

“You disgust me, and it pains me to have to stand here and face you today,” a family member said. “The world would truly be better without you in it. I hope it eventually finds a way to rid itself of you.”

“The loss of Alex has destroyed our family,” another family member said.

“Dwell on that while you’re in prison, you murderer,” Restrepo said.

Restrepo’s family also told Tapia in court that he has sentenced them to a lifetime of pain.

“Time will subdue the desperation and pain, I am told, but when will that time come? I don’t know because I am drowning. I am drowning,” Restrepo said.

Tapia will get credit for the two years he has already served towards his sentence.

