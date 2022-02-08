NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Devastated relatives and police are trying to solve a murder mystery.

The family of 55-year-old Felix Cruz are asking the public for help in finding the man believed to have killed their loved one.

The victim was found dead in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 35th Street in Miami, early Sunday morning.

Police have called his neighbor, 44-year-old Angel Jimeniez-Mejia, the prime suspect, noting he was said to be the last person seen with the victim.

Investigators said they found the suspect’s bloody clothes.

“Our message to Mr. Jimenez is to turn yourself in,” said Miami Police Asst. Chief Armando Aguilar Jr. “We have been in contact with law enforcement throughout Southeast Florida and throughout the country and your name has been flagged, so if you are attempting to leave the country or flee the jurisdiction, it’s not a matter of if, but when you will be apprehended.”

Cruz left behind a wife and three children.

Police are not releasing the cause of death right now but said they found what they believe was the weapon used to kill Cruz.

