Family: 3 children recovering after Opa-locka crash, mother is fighting for her life

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Three children are recovering in the hospital and their mother is fighting for her life after the car they were riding in slammed into a tree in Opa-locka.

The victims’ families said the children are alert and in stable condition at Ryder Trauma Center, and although they are optimistic about their mother’s outlook, she still is not quite out of the woods.

Family member Katrina Johnson said she is still grappling with the magnitude of Saturday night’s crash.

“It’s a shock, like, my family?” she said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the brutal collision took place near Northwest 27th Avenue and Jann Avenue, just before 9 p.m.

Officials said the children’s mother was behind the wheel of a white Kia Optima when she somehow slammed into the tree, leaving the car crushed.

7News cameras captured the vehicle wrapped around the tree, as rescue crews surrounded the scene.

Firefighters spent painstaking and grueling minutes removing each trapped victim from the mangled car.

Paramedics airlifted them to Ryder Trauma Center.

As the younger victims continue to recover, loved ones said they hope their mother, whom they identified as 27-year-old Chanesha Isaac, pulls through.

“My son told me earlier that she opened her eyes and moved her arms, so she is doing good,” said Johnson.

Family members said it’s a miracle they all made it out alive.

“Thank God they made it through. They got injuries, but not life-threatening. Everybody is going to make it, and they’ll be home soon,” said Johnson.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

