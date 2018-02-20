Families remember 4 victims of high school shooting as they lay them to rest

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas are continuing the painful process of laying their loved ones to rest.

Tuesday featured several more somber funerals for the families of Peter Wang, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto and Carmen Schentrup.

Hundreds came out to honor Wang in Coral Springs. The 15-year-old freshman was a member of the JROTC and was described as funny, caring and selfless. He had dreams of going to West Point Military Academy.

Before Wang lost his life in the shooting, he was seen holding the door, allowing others to escape. Now, there is an online petition that has gathered thousands of signatures asking he be buried with full military honors.

West Point has reportedly posthumously accepted him into the academy.

“I lost three friends in the attack, and there’s no chance I’m ever forgetting them or the other 14 victims,” said Jared Burns. “This has changed everything. Nothing’s going to ever be normal. Nothing could be.”

In Parkland, two funerals were held for Loughran and Montalto. Hundreds also came out to remember the two 14-year-old girls.

Montalto’s parents said she was a special girl who melted each heart with an infectious smile that lit up a room. She was a member of the Winter Guard at Stoneman Douglas High School.

To honor her memory, her family has established a scholarship fund to help other students attend college. So far, it has raised more than $218,000.

Loughran was a young woman with big dreams. Those who knew her said she was an honor roll student who was passionate about her family, friends, gymnastics, surfing and Irish dancing.

Schentrup was also laid to rest Tuesday.

Remembered as a smart and beautiful young woman, the 16-year-old girl was named one of 53 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in the county in September.

A classmate tweeted “we all praised for her intelligence.”

Loved ones said Schentrup was a brave, resilient and ambitious young woman who actually overcame major surgery to her leg when she was 12 years old.

“As parents, we loved that she never outgrew our hugs and would hug us before she went to bed. We miss her hugs. Carmen was funny and witty in novel ways. When she got on a roll, we’d laugh until tears rolled down our cheeks. We miss her making us laugh.”

Schentrup had dreams of going to the University of Washington to study medical science and find a cure for ALS.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.