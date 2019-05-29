Families of 3 teens killed in North Miami crash search for answers

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The families of three teenagers killed in a North Miami crash are speaking out and searching for answers after the accused driver who hit them was charged with DUI manslaughter.

The fatal crash happened in the area of Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

North Miami Police have charged the driver, 31-year-old Miriam Coulibaby, with three counts of DUI manslaughter, Wednesday.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir.

The trio were said to have been walking to a bus stop on their way to a soccer tournament at the time of the crash.

Police said Coulibaby was speeding through an intersection when she slammed into the three teenagers.

Coulibaby is recovering from her injuries at Aventura Medical Center, where she is listed in serious condition.

Now, the victims’ families are searching for answers and trying to learn more about what happened.

When the families received the news that the driver was under the influence, they said it broke their hearts.

“I can’t believe some … this kind of woman … jump … on no license and take my life — take my son’s life like that. I can’t believe that,” Panel Jean-Desir said.

7News also spoke to an attorney representing one of the families.

The attorney said that he heard from police that Coulibaby’s blood-alcohol level was two times the legal limit.

If you would to donate to help the victims’ families, please click here.

