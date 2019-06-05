Families of 2 teens killed in Miami Springs crash attend graduation ceremony

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The families of two teens killed in a fatal Miami Springs crash attended their graduation ceremony in Coral Gables, as they continue to mourn their sudden, tragic loss.

The families of Gian Carlos Moncada and Kevin Davila received their diplomas in their honor, Wednesday.

Both students graduated from Miami Senior High School.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho gave his condolences to the families and hugged each parent.

The two teenagers were killed in a fiery crash in Miami Springs on Memorial Day.

Both students were in one car and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 57th Avenue and 36th Street.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

