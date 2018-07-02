Families of 17 killed to each receive $400K from Stoneman Douglas victims’ fund

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Education Foundation has released the official breakdown of how the funds raised in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be distributed to the survivors and families of the victims.

According to a press release, the official GoFundMe campaign raised $10.5 million dollars in the time since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Broward Education Foundation and the Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund Steering Committee has elected to distribute the funds in the following:

The families of the 17 victims will each receive $400,000.

The 18 injured survivors will receive a combined total of $1.63 million, with amounts varying depending on the severity of their injuries.

The 434 individuals who were present in the building where the shooting took place and had their application verified will each receive $2,500.

The 1,048 individuals who were on campus at the time of the shooting but not in the 1200 building and whose applications were verified will each receive $1,000.

Officials said were 1,654 applications submitted and out of that number, 1,517 of those received funding.

“The disbursements are gifts from nearly 37,000 caring and generous individuals, companies, organizations and foundations and 100 percent of the funds raised will be distributed to the victims and families,” said Christina Fischer, Broward Education Foundation Board Chair. “These gifts are given without any restriction on their use. The families and recipients are in the best position to determine how these funds would be most beneficial to their healing.”

Electronic disbursements are scheduled to begin on July 16.

