WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother’s grief pours out after a hit-and-run that took place in Wilton Manors.

Police officers are seen adding to a memorial Wednesday, for the two young girls who lost their lives in a deadly hit-and-run.

“My baby gone, she gone,” said Tyricka Williams, a grieving mother. “I ain’t never gonna see her no more.”

Williams lost her daughter, and is waiting to hear from her other daughter, who is still recovering from the hospital.

“I love you Andrea. Just tell mommy you’re OK,” said Williams. “Tell mommy, just tell me you’re Ok, baby.”

Her 6-year-old daughter, Andrea Fleming, lost her life. Her older daughter, 9-year-old Draya Fleming, is fighting to live the reality of what happened Monday.

“They’re not where they used to play at,” said Williams. “Waking up not, hearing their voice, not seeing them no more. I got on my baby’s sweater right now. I ain’t washed it at night. She is gone.”

It’s hard for these families to understand why would someone speed around a bus, plow into a group of children and drive off.

Paris Kylie Jones, 5, also lost her life.

“I’m just so hurt and devastated,” said the victim’s grandfather, Gregory Holcomb. “I still got more kids up in this hospital suffering man, you know what I’m saying?”

The surviving victims of the hit and run were 10-year-old Johnathan Carter and 9-year-old Laziyah Stokes. According to Stokes’ mother, she is in critical condition and has yet to wake up.

Sean Charles Greer, the man who deputies said caused all this suffering, is facing more than a dozen charges that include two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.

“Most of all all these people are looking for now, is justice for their family,” said the victim’s great uncle, Stanley Holcomb.

Greer lives blocks from the crash scene, and neighbors said his speeding is nothing new.

“He drive reckless. He drive dangerous, very dangerous, very fast, coming up from that very area right there,” said a neighbor.

After the crash, Greer told a female acquaintance that “if the cops come by, don’t tell them whose care that is,” according to police reports.

Greer is being held without bond.

He also tried to dash out of the courtroom during his first court appearance, Wednesday morning.

“I want him to go to jail for the rest of his life,” said Williams.

Williams’ message to all parents is to love your children and cherish every moment with them.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Jones’ family to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Another GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Andrea and Draya Fleming. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

The City of Wilton Manors will host a community-wide counseling event on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

