Families, local officials gather to light up Christmas tree in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Little Havana has kicked off the Christmas holiday with an annual tree lighting ceremony.

Families and local officials gathered safely at Domino Park on Southwest Eighth Street and 15th Avenue, Friday night.

Santa was seen wearing a mask, as well as the children caroling for the event.

Sandra Henriquez, a parent, explained why she was not too concerned about her children joining in on the fun.

“They’ve been in the program, and I know that taking the proper precautions, we were going to be fine,” she said.

A City of Miami commissioner also hinted that a female international singer will be lighting up the tree on Monday, at 6 p.m.

