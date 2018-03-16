Families, friends await updates on FIU bridge collapse victims

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are trying to remain hopeful as they gather at Florida International University for news on the victims from the pedestrian bridge collapse.

Some families who believe their loved one is a victim from the fatal tragedy were instructed to meet at FIU’s Student Academic Success Center (SASC). People patiently waiting told 7News they are hoping for the best while expecting the worst.

One victim has since been identified as 18-year-old FIU student Alexa Duran, according to El Nuevo Herald.

Duran’s father said he heard about the incident while on a trip in London.

This news came as other families continue to wait for updates on their loved ones, Friday.

“Been trying to call him and call him, and nothing,” said Jorge Fraga whose uncle is missing.

His family is fearing that their uncle, 60-year-old Rolando Gonzalez, may be a victim of the bridge collapse on Thursday afternoon.

Family members said they have yet to hear from Gonzalez since the bridge at FIU fell. Fraga said he last heard from him at noon, Thursday.

A family friend said they spotted a Jeep similar to Gonzalez’s under the collapsed bridge.

Fraga’s wife Carol remains in shock. “I never imagined that this could happen to my family or to me,” she said. “It was a big shock.”

They have been calling hospitals to try and locate Gonzalez.

“You call the hospital and his name is not there,” said Carol. “You call the Red Cross, and his name is not there. The waiting – so, I don’t know. I don’t know how to explain.”

Officials said the bridge collapse has gone from a rescue operation to a recovery mission. However, some families do not have any answers as the efforts continue.

Brandon Brownfield, a husband and father of three, is said to be one of the people who are missing.

His wife told 7News that his coworkers said he lost his life in the bridge collapse. She said she hasn’t received any updates from police.

Officials have confirmed at least six people have died due to the collapsed bridge.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.