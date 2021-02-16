Families displaced, cat dies after Pembroke Pines townhouse catches fire twice

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal fire that left a family’s home destroyed in Pembroke Pines has broken out for a second time.

The fire broke out at a home on the 8000 block of Palm Tree Lane, at around 3:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Rescue crews said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the townhomes.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue evacuated six connecting townhomes due to smoke damage.

“It was a lot of smoke, and the flames just kept going and going, and then spreading,” said neighbor Candace Thomas. ” What I noticed was happening is, it’s not until cops were knocking on doors that people were coming out. There was this house here, they didn’t smell anything, they didn’t hear anything until the cops came, but this whole back row was smoky.”

Residents stood outside as they watched smoke and flames billowing through the townhouse windows.

One family cat died due to the heavy smoke. A second cat was taken to a nearby animal hospital.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze but had to return to the scene just before 9 a.m. when the flames reignited.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen dousing the townhouse with water. A large portion of the roof has since collapsed.

Initially, the fire was contained to one townhouse. After the fire reignited, the fire spread to another four townhouses.

Residents said they have complained about the electrical issues inside their homes before and are now questioning why the fire department left the scene with room for the fire to reignite.

One resident, Christina, said all she can do is pray for those who have been affected.

“I got put out, but then the fire trucks left,” she said. “Then, it rekindled and now it’s spreading to the other homes and I’ve been doing nothing but praying to God.”

As of noon, firefighters could still be seen tackling the flames.

Fire investigators believe the initial fire could have been an electrical fire but continue to investigate the cause.

American Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

