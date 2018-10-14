Families celebrate fall at annual Pumpkin Patch Festival in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The 7th annual Pumpkin Patch Festival continues today in Coconut Grove.

The fall event at Coconut Grove’s Regatta Park features a bunch of activities for the whole family, including a giant pumpkin patch with more than 5,000 pumpkins.

“The people are out here in droves, and I think everyone is having a really good time,” said Vanessa Goodis, the event founder and director.

Attendees of all ages are welcome for unlimited carnival rides, multiple spots for fall photos, pumpkin decorating and giveaways.

The last day of the festival runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

