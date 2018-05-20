WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Exciting activities bounced their way into South Florida this weekend for adventure-seeking families.

Gecko ParX in Weston celebrated its grand opening event on Sunday. Families got to enjoy a full fun day of activities and food — all for free.

Some of Gecko ParX’s attractions include trampolines, dodgeball, rock climbing, slacklining and jousting.

