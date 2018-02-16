Families begin to lay to rest loved ones lost in school shooting

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - So many families are now in the process of doing something they hoped they would never have to do: holding funerals for their loved ones lost in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The funerals of Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, and Meadow Pollack, 18, are taking place Friday, just days after their young lives were ended with 15 others in the horrific shooting at the Parkland school.

Hundreds of people arrived to pay their respects and say goodbye to Alhadeff.

“It’s hard to know your friend passed this way,” said one of Alhadeff’s classmates. The young man brought flowers to lay at Alhadeff’s grave.

Pollack’s funeral is being held later on Friday at the Congregation Kol Tikvah synagogue in Parkland.

For more information of the victims killed in the shooting, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.