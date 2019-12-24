Families across South Florida celebrate Nochebuena with loved ones, friends

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some families across South Florida celebrated Nochebuena by roasting pigs and sharing laughs and memories with loved ones and friends.

The Exposito family in Davie has put out tables and chairs in preparation for their loved ones’ arrival at around 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Augustin Exposito Jr said the family purchased a 60-pound pig for this year’s celebration, and they began preparing at around 10 a.m.

“Definitely getting our use out of the cinder blocks, so it’s been in the family for a really long time, and maybe later on down the line, I’ll bring it to my house. You never know,” he said. “We lay aluminum foil first, then the charcoal. We get that burn in. After about 30 minutes — when it’s nice and hot, we’ll cover it, get the lechon ready to go. Then, we get that on the grate, and we put that on the cooker.”

“It’s an experience,” Shardae Pena said. “It’s the music. It’s the domino table. They really have perfected it over the years, and they just add — everything gets passed down, and I feel like every generation adds their own little thing to it.”

The Nochebuena tradition dates back to centuries ago, and the South Florida families that celebrate it have their own traditions.

“My wife’s father brought the tradition from the homeland,” Augustin Exposito said. “He perfected the art with the Chinese blocks that we have here. This thing has been around — the same blocks have been around for three generations already.”

For the Expositos, Nochebuena brings back good memories, and it is a reminder and a good way to honor the people like their grandfather, who have passed away.

“I’m glad that Manolo, which is my father-in-law, passed it along to me, and I passed it along to my sons,” Exposito said. “We have him in our heart, and we passed it along in tradition. This is what it’s really about: when the family comes together.”

“It’s a night that everybody looks forward to every year,” Zach Exposito said. “Everybody gets together, we have a good time, lay back, relax, eat great food. This is the one time to actually enjoy and spend as much time as possible with your family.”

For some South Floridians, the holiday starts the day before when they run to the store to purchase the right pig and the corresponding ingredients.

“This is a thing every year,” Mike Cordo said. “Cabrera’s — we come here, we get our pig, we set up for Nochebuena tomorrow. Today, we season it, we get it going and do our traditional thing that we do.”

“I do a rotisserie way to cook it,” Leonardo Ramirez said. “It’s a little different, but it’s a way that we used to do it in Cuba.”

One family member at the Exposito’s Nochebuena celebration said that when she goes home for the evening, the children will be sleeping and will be ready for bed in anticipation of Santa Claus’ arrival.

