MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspicious package that prompted a road closure outside the Miami Police Central Station turned out to be a false alarm.

City of Miami Police tweeted out a traffic alert, Wednesday morning, saying Northwest Second Avenue, between Third and Fifth streets, was shut down.

After investigating, police said the suspicious package was abandoned luggage.

The abandoned luggage was deemed safe and the roads have been reopened. https://t.co/oAKeJRX1ii — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 29, 2021

It was deemed safe and the roadway has since reopened.

