Fake handyman steals intercom from Miami building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who they said posed as a handyman to steal an intercom.

Surveillance cameras recorded the subject removing the door intercom from a building on June 24.

The subject had a hard hat and a bag full of tools, including a drill that he used to steal the intercom.

Employees in the building off Coral Way and Southwest 25th Avenue said they arrived to work to find the rip off.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

