SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - An estimated $1 billion settlement was recently reached for the survivors and families of the victims.

A fairness hearing will be held for those objecting to that agreement, Thursday morning.

The words “In Memorium Surfside” were scrawled across the Paramount Miami Worldcenter as a tribute to the people who died last June 24th.

Early that morning, the Champlain Tower South crumbled to the ground and killed 98 people.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be attending a memorial event planned to honor the victims.

