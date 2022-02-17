DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Deerfield Beach has been evacuated.

7SkyForce hovered over the hotel, located along Hillsboro Technology Drive, early Thursday morning.

Several guests could be seen sitting outside of the hotel. One guest used his backpack as a pillow as he lay on the sidewalk.

Fire rescue officials said there was a carbon monoxide leak at the hotel, prompting the evacuation.

The building is now being ventilated while 50 to 75 guests wait outside the hotel.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital.

