Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden unveils new exhibit on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has unveiled a new exhibition in Miami Beach.

The display is called Fairchild Gardens on Lincoln Road.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber attended the opening of the exhibit on Thursday, which spans eight blocks of Lincoln Road. He said unique projects like these are what can help improve the city, despite the tough times.

“As we are sort of still at a lower activity because of the pandemic, we’re still trying to make sure that, when we emerge from this, that we are not just simply the same city and community, but a better one,” Gelber said.

The new garden offers a QR code accessible, self-guided tour that will introduce visitors to 120 different species of plant life.

