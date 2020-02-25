FAA investigates after helicopter makes unexpected landing at Key Largo resort

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) -

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a helicopter from Miami unexpectedly landed at a Key Largo resort.

The 1978 Bell 206 helicopter landed at the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort, located at 103800 Overseas Highway, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Monday.

Two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed the helicopter flying low and followed it to the resort.

The commercial pilot and four passengers on board the helicopter were not injured.

MCSO officials said the aircraft is operated by the company Miami Helicopter.

An employee at the hotel told the deputies they were not expecting a helicopter to land on the property.

The pilot told deputies Miami Helicopter made arrangements with Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort to fly the customers in for dinner and to fly them back to Miami after.

FAA officials were then notified of the incident.

The aircraft was grounded for the night pending investigation into whether all federal protocols and procedures were followed for the landing.

