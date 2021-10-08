HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An extra police presence can be seen at Hialeah Middle School after a threat was posted on social media.

7SkyForce hovered over the school, located at 6027 E 7th Ave., on Friday morning where dozens of vehicles could be seen parked outside the campus.

The threat posted on social media read that someone was “planning on shooting at least 2 adults and 5 students i will be bringing my ak47 gun and a bomb.”

“There was this Instagram post that was talking about like a kid in like two days was going to shoot up the school with a bomb. He was going to get like two adults and five kids,” said one student.

“On Instagram, someone posted that they were going to come to the school, dressed up as a normal kid to shoot everyone in it and now I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said another student.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego released the following statement about the situation:

“There is no reason, at this time, to believe the threat is credible; however, in an abundance of caution, there is extra police presence at the school. Students are safe and continuing with their educational day.”

Some parents have since responded to the school to pick up their children.

Miami-Dade Schools Police is now investigating who was the person behind the threatening post.

