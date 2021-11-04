NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stepped-up police presence could be seen at a Northwest Miami-Dade high school after a threat was made.

7News cameras captured additional officers at American Senior High School, Thursday morning.

Authorities do not believe the threat is credible, but additional officers were at the school in an abundance of caution.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police Department is looking into the matter.

