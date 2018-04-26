Express lanes along I-95 blocked due to crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of a crash in the northbound express lanes along Interstate 95.

Officials said a crash happened in the northbound I-95 express lanes just north of Northwest 135th Street in North Miami, Thursday.

FHP were on scene of the traffic accident. Officials have closed off the express lanes in the area, as of 10:33 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.