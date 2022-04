HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The 482nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will be conducting explosive training operations until 5 p.m., today.

There will be a maximum of 15 detonations.

Residents of the area are told not to worry if they hear any explosives.

It is only a test.

