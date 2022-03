HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Training day at Homestead’s Air Reserve Base was quite a boom.

The 482nd Fighter Wing conducted explosive training operations Tuesday morning.

Detonations took place from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents in the area were advised to not be alarmed if explosions were heard.

It was just a training session.

