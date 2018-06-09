SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an explosive night for crews who responded to a junkyard fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after 10 p.m., Friday, to the scene along Southwest 224th Street and 119th Avenue.

Firefighters found a large pile of tires and three tractor trailers ablaze. The Flames also spread to nearby grass.

Officials said several explosions went off as crews attempted to contain the flames. They are believed to have been caused by propane tanks, diesel fuel and stored oils.

“Oh, man, we thought it was the Fourth of July or something,” said a witness. “That was crazy. The boom, the shock waves of, you know, knocking on cars’ alarms and the vibrations of the windows from my car. It was like — like a bomb.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

