Explosion in Pompano Beach restaurant sends 1 to hospital

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant employee was hospitalized after an explosion in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the restaurant near Northeast 24th Street and Fifth Avenue, Wednesday.

According to officials, the employee was trying to light a gas stove and accidentally sparked the explosion.

The impact blew out the windows in the restaurant.

The employee suffered injuries to her face and lower body, but they were not life-threatening.

She was transported to Broward Health North to be checked out.

The restaurant has been closed after officials deemed it unsafe.

The incident is now under investigation.

