Explosion at Plantation shopping plaza leaves 21 injured, 1 trauma alert

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected gas explosion rocked a shopping plaza in Plantation, injuring at least 21 people, including one child and one patient who was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near an LA Fitness at the Market on University shopping center, located along Southwest 10th Street and South University Drive, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the explosion possibly occurred at a vacant pizza shop and resulted in a partial roof collapse at the LA Fitness.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where large amounts of debris could be seen.

“Initial reports were that there were multiple people injured and possibly multiple people trapped,” said Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon. “On arrival, we did find that there appears to be what looks like some kind of an explosion. Haven’t confirmed a gas leak just yet, but there’s significant debris throughout the whole strip mall that’s involved. Several of the units were barely destroyed.”

At around 1:50 p.m., Gordon confirmed two victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. One of these victims was transported as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Non-trauma patients were transported to Westside Regional Medical Center and Plantation General Hospital, according to Gordon. A child is among the injured.

“We did find several patients throughout the area, mostly confined to the LA Fitness location and the place near by it. We have an approximate count of about 15 to 20 patients at this point,” Gordon said. “We have not confirmed that number yet. We know that there were two that were serious. One was taken as a Level 1 trauma to Broward Health Medical Center. The other one was also transported to Broward Health. The others were transported locally.”

Debris everywhere at this shopping center in Plantation pic.twitter.com/i34tKNMZds — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 6, 2019

According to Gordon, the ruptured gas line has been secured. Crews have since shut off the gas.

“At this point, the hazards have been secured. A search has been completed of the building itself,” said Gordon. “We’re still searching the collapse area for any leftover victims, but at this point, we believe we’ve accounted for everyone.”

At around 3:30 p.m., crews conducted a secondary search for victims in the center of where the explosion is believed to have occurred, according to Gordon. No additional victims have been located.

Plantation Police wants you to know about Police activity in the area of S University Dr & Peters Rd. Please avoid the area. No action required. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

Update: All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

Update: Family and Business Reunification Center will be located at Plantation Central Park 9151 NW 2nd Street. Please Do Not approach the area of the debris and attempt to enter the explosion location. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

Authorities have shut down University Drive from Broward Boulevard to Peters Road, as well as Peters Road between University and Southwest 78th Avenue. They advised motorists are to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Erick and Traci Leon, who opened the Market on University location of Code Ninjas, their computer coding center for children and young teens, in December, said they shared a wall with the shuttered pizza restaurant from where officials believe the blast originated. The Leons said the gas explosion completely destroyed their business.

“It’s gone.” Owners of Code Ninjas location destroyed in #PlantationExplosion tell @wsvn 7News that on a normal Saturday, their computer coding business would have had 30+ children & staff inside. They were *closed* today because of the 4th of July holiday weekend. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/4JOK2USdYE — Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) July 6, 2019

The business owners said they are that they were closed for the Fourth of July weekend. Otherwise, they said, at least 40 people, including around 30 children, would have been inside the center at the time of the blast.

Families are asked to reunite with their loved ones at the Central Park gymnasium located at 9121 NW 2nd Street.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

