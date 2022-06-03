(WSVN) - Florida is prone to flooding, even during a regular rainy day, which means the amount of moisture expected is causing some flooding fear.

Its a soggy start to the weekend across South Florida as a tropical storm threat looms overhead for the weekend.

City workers across South Florida have already started deploying pumps to make sure water moves as quick as it falls.

One of the on-ramps to the MacArthur Causeway is already partially under water.

The threat of flooding in some of Miami’s lowest lying areas has businesses in Mary Brickell Village ready with sandbags.

Neighborhoods like these have historically been underwater even during typical South Florida afternoon showers.

South Floridians were notified they remain under a Tropical Storm Warning, so heavy rain and winds are expected.

Cars lined up in Pembroke Pines on Friday morning to get sandbags ahead of the wet weather.

Residents could be seen filling sand bags at Spring Valley Park, even as it rained on them.

“I’ll get what I can,” one man said.

“Six bags will hold me over for a little bit, until I have to stop by Home Depot or Lowe’s,” said resident Herb Rodriguez.

Many people living in Fort Lauderdale got free sandbags on Thursday.

As residents get their homes ready, community leaders are also doing their part.

“We are seeing forecast of probably four to eight inches of rain,” said Randy Smith of South Florida Water Management District.

The South Florida Water Management District have been lowering levels in canals for days, sending water into the ocean and making room for expected rain.

“We open those and let the water rush out into the ocean,” Smith said. “That’s how you bring the water levels down in the canal.”

In Hollywood, pumps are being pulled out and over in Miami Beach, they’re cleaning their pumps out.

In Northwest Miami-Dade and Pompano Beach, drain cleanup is underway.

“It’s important that when you see anything like leaves, trash, debris — that we keep those clear of those drains,” one man said.

While its early in the season, it’s expected to be an active one.

“This may not be the full hurricane that often times comes to our shores, but it is a wake-up call to those in our community to get ready, be prepared,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Earlier this week, at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, cars were stuck in the parking lot due to flooding.

Six to eight inches of rain is expected in Broward County between Friday night and Saturday.

There are no evacuation orders for Broward County. No shelters have been announced as yet as experts say this is not that kind of storm.

“According to the National Weather Service, a significant rain event is predicted with potential significant flooding, so if you’re in a low-lying area, you want to be mindful of the amount of rain that’s coming down, and if you need to take protective action, you should be doing do,” said Broward County Emergency Mgmt. Dir. Tracy Jackson.

When asked what the protective actions are, Jackson said, “It’s really an individual thing, so if you’re in an area where water encroaches on, say, your patio, probably a good idea to move your furniture out of the way, bring things indoors that you don’t want to get wet and things of that nature. It’s really subject to the individuals and the areas where they are. It’s hard to put a blanket out there.”

For a list of sandbag locations, visit here.

For more information regarding the potential storm, visit here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.