(WSVN) - Those who plan to travel on Thanksgiving Day are being warned that roads will still be busy.

Experts say the best time to drive on Thursday will be before 11 a.m.

AAA predicts more than 48 million people will drive to their destination for the holiday — about 4 million more people than last year.

Air travel also saw a huge spike in passenger traffic.

Miami International Airport saw more than 140,000 people take to the skies on Wednesday alone.

The single day record is about 160,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.