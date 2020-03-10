Experts share tips for people to stay safe from virus at home

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants communities to prepare in case of coronavirus outbreak, and there are some easy steps the public can take to stay safe at home.

As the government prepares to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, experts are advising the public to prepare their homes.

Officials said the first thing people should focus on is communication and make sure all members of the household, including children, understand what steps they can take to prevent the virus coming into the home.

Experts said communication is extremely important if people have any family members in the high-risk groups, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

The public is also advised to begin cleaning and sanitizing their homes, especially heavily-used surfaces like tables, light switches, door and sink handles. Those items should be cleaned with soap and water first and then disinfected with bleach, Lysol or any other cleaner.

Since the virus can live on cloth, wash clothes in hot water or use sanitary settings on the washer. Keep personal items personal and do not share towels, linens or kitchen and dining utensils.

Experts suggest for people to start thinking about where they would isolate someone who has the disease. Ideally, they should have a separate bedroom and bathroom away from other family members and should not share eating or drinking utensils.

Officials said parents should make plans for children if schools or daycare centers close, such as finding someone who will take care of them.

Parents are also advised to be aware if the school is making assignments if classes are dismissed and to stock up on games and food to keep the children entertained.

Experts are also advising to manage the entire family’s mental health. They said outbreaks can be stressful, particularly for children, so be sure to talk to them and try to stay calm for them.

Florida has activated a 24-hour hotline for people with questions and concerns about the virus. For information, call 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.