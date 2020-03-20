Experts share tips for parents to keep their children engaged while being home schooled

(WSVN) - As students transition to online education amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lesson plan may change a bit from what it is in the classroom, and experts are giving tips to parents to help their children adjust to learning from home.

Sandra Lopez is a teacher at Pioneer Middle School in Cooper City, and as a parent, she said home school should not be an all day affair.

“Are we going to hit speed bumps? Of course,” Lopez said. “Whatever works for you and your family is what you should do. Flexibility is it. If they work better 8 to 11, or 12 to 3, or 7 to 10, that’s up to you and your family.”

As a guide, experts said that elementary school students only need about one to two hours of work per day.

Sammy and Sabrina could be seen writing their numbers in the kitchen, and the Patrucci family could be seen working on an outdoor project.

Middle school students need about two to three hours of work a day, and high school students need about three to four hours of work, according to experts.

“The important thing is for them to have a routine that they’re following every day,” University of California Berkeley professor Frank Worrell said.

Experts agree that screen time for now is OK, and Sesame Street and PBS Kids are good educational choices, depending on your child’s age.

Many museums are now offering virtual field trips, as well.

“In lieu of many of these places that are closed, there you can do virtual tours of these places,” Worrell said.

However, social distancing doesn’t have to be complete isolation, and children can have FaceTime play dates with their friends, but it’s important during this time to allow children to be outside.

Experts suggest to let children be children, and parents should use the time to relax.

