Experts give advice to people looking to use fireworks to celebrate Fourth of July

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Experts are advising members of the public who are looking to use fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July on safe practices to keep the holiday safe for all.

During a Thursday demonstration in Fort Lauderdale, first responders showed the impact fireworks can have on people.

“A majority believe that the fireworks are not dangerous in any way, shape or form, when, in fact, we see trauma incidents every single year from these,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said. “Just last year in Fort Lauderdale, we had an individual that was killed by improper use of a firework.”

Officials used a cornish hen to simulate human flesh during the demonstration. They also blew up a melon.

They said the message is that the improper use of fireworks can cause severe burns and injuries to a person’s body.

“I think people tend to get overconfident would be a better word than false security, but they think they’re capable of shooting them off, but if you haven’t had the proper training, it’s something I would leave to the professionals,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Capt. Ron Tetreault said.

Traditionally during the Fourth of July, some people enjoy public displays of fireworks in safe environments, but due to COVID-19 some of those displays have been cancelled.

People can buy and use fireworks legally, but they should be carefully used only by adults.

“Every year, we see injuries such as amputations, severe burns, eye injuries that we transport to local trauma centers, so we really want the message to be out there in the community the importance of what these fireworks actually can do and not the misconception that they’re benign or not going to injure you,” Gollan said.

A sparkler can also heat up to 3,000 degrees F. On a chicken breast, that equates to a third-degree burn.

Fire officials cannot stress enough that if something happens while someone uses fireworks, people should call 911 or head to the nearest emergency room.

