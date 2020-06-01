Experts explain efforts into tackling hurricane season during COVID-19 pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hurricane season has officially started while COVID-19 continues to spread, and some South Florida experts are explaining what residents can do to protect themselves.

The storm season started on Monday and this year will be different as potential storms have the possibility of making landfall during a pandemic.

“Every indicator points to above-average so we gotta be ready,” said National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham.

Although South Floridians are used to preparing for a storm, now they will have to do so while avoiding contracting COVID-19.

“We have a lot of experience here in Florida, especially over the last four years, but how do we change that? How do we modify it to take COVID-19 and the challenges that poses?” said Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

Experts say preparedness is key.

“You know, the advantage we have now is we’re talking about this early,” said Graham. “We’re talking about before the storm is headed our way, so it doesn’t have to be an emergency shopping list. You can gradually do it. I’m doing it at home too. We’re gradually building up some of those supplies.”

Those who live in an evacuation zone are familiar that sometimes, the only option is to head to a crowded shelter, typically in a school.

Miami-Dade leaders have announced that they will be doubling the amount of space inside shelters, allowing room for social distancing.

While schools remain closed, local leaders are preparing for a possible storm.

“When they do the summer cleaning of all the classrooms and sanitizing everything, they’re not going to put the desks and chairs back in half of the classrooms,” said Emergency Management Director Frank Rollason.

Broward leaders want residents to know if they have to evacuate, they need to make sure they are prepared with protective gear like face coverings.

“With the COVID precautions, we want to have some extra measures in there,” said Emergency Management Director Tracy Jackson. “We want to have extra cleaning inside a shelter, should we open it. We want to make sure also that we are paying attention to how we feed people in light of the new environment, and so it’s just a few more details on the things that we would normally and typically do that we’re needing to take our time and work through.”

Experts at the National Hurricane Center have even realized there is a new normal for forecasting storms. They said they are prepared and want to make sure residents are as well.

“When we’re here, we’re distancing ourselves,” said Graham. “We’re actually, literally, going to put down some blue tape to make sure we keep some of those distances, but everybody watching has to know we’re going to take those precautions but you’re going to get those watches and warnings [and] you’re going to get your forecasts. Our mission is no different than it always is.”

South Floridians preparing their hurricane supply kits should remember to include hand sanitizer, disinfectants and face masks.

