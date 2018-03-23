Expert says coolers at elderly care facility in Hollywood made conditions worse

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released about what may have caused the nursing home horror at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after Hurricane Irma.

Workers at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills had set up portable coolers when the storm knocked out the power in September.

However, an engineering expert said setting up the coolers actually made things worse. According to the expert, the units did not have the capacity to cool the space and instead pushed additional heat into the facility.

Twelve people died due to the hot conditions.

The comments were given during a deposition as the center fights to get its operating license back.

