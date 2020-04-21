Expectant couple holds socially distant gender reveal party in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple expecting a baby held a gender reveal party in Sunrise with their family while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Natalie and Anthony D’Angelo revealed they were expecting a baby boy in a parking lot with relatives watching close by on Tuesday.

“I’m excited but shocked, as well,” Natalie said.

“She swore it was a girl,” Anthony said.

Tony D’Angelo, the baby’s grandfather, couldn’t believe that the couple were expecting a boy, either, but he was happy.

“Yay! We all thought it was going to be a girl,” Tony said.

Earlier in the year, Natalie’s twin sister, Kimberly Rooney, announced she was pregnant and threw a gender reveal party 20 weeks later where they revealed they were expecting a boy.

Kimberly and her husband, Shawn Rooney, said they were “excited” and “shocked” after they found out they were expecting a child.

However, Natalie found out she was pregnant seven weeks after her twin’s gender reveal, but by then, social distancing guidelines went into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is her second one, so she’s kind of already been through it, so she’s kind of guiding me and helping me with it, so it’s nice,” Natalie said. “We get to experience the bellies, I guess, together.”

“It’s definitely unfortunate,” Anthony said. “She’s always looked forward to all these little things. Baby reveal, all these little parties, but we just want a healthy baby.”

Although the couple said social distancing did affect their plans, they have forgotten the bigger picture.

“Well, some people missed out, and we’re sorry they are not here, but they’ll be happy with the news,” Natalie said.

Natalie has her baby boy now, but she said she will try for a baby girl sometime in the future.

