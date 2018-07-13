Exclusive: Roger Stone says he’s not connected to US election hack indictment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - When the Justice Department released an indictment naming 12 Russians connected to a massive 2016 US presidential election hack attack, Friday, it noted that a senior member of the Trump campaign actively communicated with the hackers.

Roger Stone, who served as an adviser to the campaign and has known Trump for nearly four decades, insists it’s not him.

Stone said he has no problem admitting that he did speak to somebody who called himself “Guccifer 2.0,” but doesn’t think it’s a real Russian hacker.

Somebody who spoke to Guccifer 2.0 is alluded to in the indictment, though he’s not named, sparking many media outlets to suggest it’s Stone.

“I had communication with someone I think was Guccifer through Twitter direct message,” he said. “If you were going to engage in espionage, I don’t think that’s where you would do it.”

The U.S. government is now saying Guccifer 2.0 was part of a Russian military intelligence unit that conspired to sway voters in the 2016 presidential elections.

“Eleven of the defendants are charged with conspiring to hack into computers, steal documents and release those documents with the intent to interfere in the election,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “The conspirators created fictitious online personas, including DC leaks and Guccifer 2.0.”

Stone said he’s still not convinced Guccifer 2.0 is a legitimate Russian agent.

“There’s a substantial amount of evidence to the contrary,” he said. “I do think our intelligence agencies had been politicized. What you have today is a charge.”

The indictment said a person in contact with a senior member of the Trump campaign communicated with Guccifer 2.0, and the conversation mirrors the Twitter exchange Stone had with the online persona.

“I think it is unlikely to be me because I never have any communication with anyone in the Trump camp regarding my one-time communication with somebody claiming to be Guccifer 2.0,” said Stone.

Still, Rosenstein said there’s currently no allegation that any American committed a crime.

“I don’t think any charge will be brought against me in connection with Russian collusion, collaboration with Wikileaks,” Stone said. “Could the special counsel, who has no oversight whatsoever, conjure up some other bogus offense in an attempt to silence me or to pressure me to testify against President Trump, who I’ve known for 39 years? It’s possible.”

Stone said he finds the timing of the indictment interesting considering that President Trump is now on the eve of his summit with Russian leader Vladamir Putin.

