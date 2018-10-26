Exclusive: Repair shop owners who serviced mail bomb suspect’s van speaks to 7News

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An auto repair shop owner is speaking exclusively to 7News about his encounters with the mail bomb suspect.

Danny Diamantara runs the 5 Star Frame & Alignment shop at 2664 NE 189th St. in Aventura.

He said accused mail bomber 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc would bring his now-controversial white van to the shop since 2015.

“We never pictured him as a violent person or a dangerous person,” Diamantara said, “maybe just politically passionate.”

The white van had images of prominent Democrats as well as pro-Trump posters.

“The thing that we found most odd, my technicians and I,” said Diamantara, “certain political figures had circles with rifle crosshairs.”

The disturbing crosshairs could be seen over the faces of former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Apparently the van stickers meant something,” Diamantara added.

Employees at the shop were surprised to hear about the allegations made against what was once a loyal customer of theirs.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe that he would do that,” Helene Diamantara said. “He was a very quiet man. At least in here he was. He said he worked nights so that he would come in here and sleep and wait for his van to be repaired.”

They said, though his van had strong political statements, they never expected a man they knew would be known across the world as a dangerous criminal.

“I don’t know what possesses people to do something like this,” Danny Diamantara said. “I’m pretty sure it’s a serious crime. I hope whatever help he needs, he gets it.”

Those at the shop said the suspect lived inside of his van.

