Exclusive: Former Hialeah teacher posts menacing video online

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former teacher has South Florida educators and students on edge after a concerning video was posted online.

David Givins was a former third grade teacher at North Hialeah Elementary School before he was fired.

Miami-Dade Schools let Givins go June 2014 over a certification issue.

He had been employed there for 13 years.

In video posted to YouTube, Givins is heard calling out teachers and students.

“I am the superior teacher that will ever exist,” he’s heard saying. “Not one of you Cuban teachers who taught at North Hialeah Elementary was my equal.”

School officials have heightened security across campus in response for deeper reasons, however.

“I would not create no violent crime, but I will push levels verbally,” Givins said.

Givins even calls out Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

“Nor am I fake, Alberto Carvalho,” he said.

Things got more disturbing as he outlined a siege of the school.

“I want the armored tank,” he said, “200-plus armored tanks to Seize North Hialeah Elementary and Miami-Dade County Public School Board building.”

Toward the end of the video, Givins issues a strange apology for not killing kids.

“I apologize to the FBI, CIA, Department of Education, Florida Department of Education, Department of Justice for not killing people’s children,” Givins said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement to 7News:

“While we cannot ascertain the validity of these concerning messages, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has taken all possible precautions to ensure that there is no imminent risk to students and employees of the school.”

An armed guard will be assigned specifically to that campus and the district has also reached out to the FBI, Miami-Dade Police Department’s Bureau of Homeland Security and the Secret Service.

In another video posted online, Givins identified himself as being homeless and living in Washington D.C.

The school district said police there have also been alerted.

The Hialeah Police Department is advising residents to remain vigilant in case Givins does decide to return to South Florida.

