FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former doctor has been released from jail after accepting a plea deal in the killing of his father.

Now, his ex-fiancé is living in fear.

“The amended charge of manslaughter with a firearm, which is a less included offense, how do you wish to plea? Guilty or no contest,” said Broward Circuit Court Judge Peter Holden.

“No contest,” said accused murderer Rafael Azulay.

Azulay pleaded no contest to the death of his father Asher, Friday morning.

Who he had shot and killed in his Weston home back in 2018.

He was sentenced to two years of house arrest and 10 years probation.

Although this was not the only case he has pleaded no contest too.

He also did not challenge the charge of strangling his then girlfriend back in 2018, as well.

“The charge of domestic battery by strangulation, how do you wish to plea to that, sir? Guilty or no contest,” said Judge Holden.

“No contest,” said Azulay.

The victim, who now goes by the name Angela, is OK with showing the injuries she suffered, but with Azulay out of jail, she wants to protect her identity going forward.

“He is basically getting away with murder. I mean, there is no other way to sugarcoat it: he is getting away with murder,” said Angela over a phone call with 7News.

Azulay is a former doctor and part of his plea deal was to surrender his license, and he is also not allowed to own a gun again.

“I never want one ever, even if you offer it to me, I never want one,” said Azulay.

He was arrested two other times, and the photos of Angela’s injuries are difficult to examine.

After each arrest, he had gotten out of jail because Angela did not want to prosecute, which is something she now regrets.

“I truly felt that, I thought that drugs like the prescription medications he was taking, were the cause of everything, and if I can just eliminate that factor from his life, I can prevent him from ruining his own life, and we can live a happily ever after,” said Angela.

She now thinks back to if maybe she had pressed charges against Azulay, Asher would still be alive.

“I am going to forever live with that, that guilt, because if I had prosecuted him earlier, maybe he would have been in jail and wouldn’t have been able to do this to his own father,” said Angela.

She said she feels as if these two years of house arrest are a slap on the wrist.

She wasn’t able to save Azulay’s father, but by speaking out, maybe she can save someone else.

“Maybe I am supposed to speak about this because maybe it’s going to resonate with somebody else in my possession, that they are in a very dangerous situation and they need to leave,” said Angela.

